James R. Gibbons
James R. Gibbons

Totowa - Gibbons, James R. age 72 of Totowa at rest in Morristown on August 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Weitze) Gibbons of Totowa. Loving father of Allison Gibbons and her husband Christopher Puglise of Landing and Erica Gibbons of Smyrna, Delaware. Dear brother of William Gibbons and his wife Sachiko of Glassboro. Born in Paterson, he lived most of his life in Totowa. He was a Programmer Analyst for Stryker, Mahwah, for thirty-seven years before retiring in 2016. Mr. Gibbons graduated Passaic Valley High School in 1966 and Rutgers University in 1970. He was a lifelong member of the Totowa United Methodist Church and dedicated quite a bit of time to the church through the years as Trustee Chair, Finance Chair and Membership Chair. He loved watching sports, the beach, vacationing, volunteering, listening to music, and taking care of his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the Totowa United Methodist Church, 105 Church Street, Totowa, NJ 07512 on Monday at 11:30 A.M. Cremation is private at the request of the family. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Totowa United Methodist Church, 105 Church Street, Totowa, NJ 07512 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Totowa United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
