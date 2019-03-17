Services
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hasbrouck Heights - James R. Park 72, formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born in Bronx, NY to the late Rose and Robert Wallace Park. Before retiring, James was a Sales Executive for Arley Merchandise in New York City. He was a member of the Third Order of St. Francis and was a Eucharistic Minister at Hackensack University Medical Center for twenty-five years. Devoted father of Catherine Mary Rippas (James) and Jeannie Park (Maribel). Dear brother of Barbara Hurley, Irene Fischer, Mary Grzesiak and Robert Park. Loving grandfather of Matthew, Connor, James and Zachary. Former spouse of the late Margaret Park and a Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church 260 Boulevard Hasbrouck Heights at 11 AM. (All to meet at church). Private cremation will follow. Visitation Monday, March 18th from 7-9 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to his niece Krista's GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/krista-cancer-fund) would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
