Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
17 Pompton Avenue
Pompton Lakes, NJ
James R. Siniscalchi Obituary
James R. Siniscalchi

Ringwood - Siniscalchi, James R. age 76 of Ringwood on Wednesday March 6, 2019. Born in New York City, lived in Little Italy, before settling with his family in Ringwood. He was a College Professor at New Jersey City University for forty six years. Beloved husband of Diane (Shepard) Siniscalchi of Ringwood, loving father of James of New York City, Michael and his wife Jennifer of New Haven, CT., Robert and his wife Jessica of Monroe, NY, Daniel and his wife Christine of Wanaque, Brian and his wife Noelle of Warwick, NY and Steven of Ringwood. Dear brother of Rose Ann Orlicky of Briarcliff Manor, NY. Grandfather of Theodore Raymond and Gloria Mary Siniscalchi. James is predeceased by his brothers George and Joseph. Viewing at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Friday from 3-7pm. Family and friends will meet at St. Mary's R.C. Church 17 Pompton Avenue, Pompton Lakes. 973-835-0374 on Saturday for an 11am mass. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Several Sources Shelters 300 Airmount Avenue, Ramsey, NJ 07446.
