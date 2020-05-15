James R. Stier
James R. Stier

Clifton - James R. Stier 79 of Clifton died peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born in Passaic, he was a lifelong Clifton resident. A 1958 graduate of Clifton High School, James was employed as a payroll tax accountant for the ABB Lummus Global in Bloomfield prior to his retirement in 2002. He served as a Chaplain's Assistant in the US Army during the Vietnam War. James is a member of the Paramus Congregation of the New Apostolic Church. He was an avid model railroader. James is survived by his wife of 51 years, Christina (Spellmon), by a son, Jason D. Stier and wife, Jennifer of Wayne, by three grandchildren, Julianna, Jillian and Jacqueline Stier and by his sister, Doris Suklich of Clifton. Private funeral services will be held Monday at Allwood Funeral Home in Clifton followed by burial at Cresthaven Memorial Park. Memorial donations to the New Apostolic Church 286 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ 07652 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are preferred to flowers. allwoodfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Funeral service
Allwood Funeral Home
MAY
18
Burial
Cresthaven Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
