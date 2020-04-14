|
|
James R. Volk
New Milford - James R. Volk, 73, of New Milford, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Gibson). Devoted father of Scott Volk and fiancé Bethany of Woodcliff Lake and Laurinda Ochse and husband Daniel of Northvale. Adored PopPop of Cassidy and Ryan. Dearest brother of Grace Wright and husband William and loving uncle of Hayley and Samantha. As well as his "adopted children" Kristen and Matt Caronia. He was also a loving grandfather to two grandpets, Shaymus and Daultry aka "Dumb Ass Cat".
James was a manager at Shop Rite Liquors in New Milford and the Head Custodian of NMHS for many years before retiring. James was known for his sense of humor and his love of family vacations to Maine.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in James' memory may be made to Autism Speaks.
