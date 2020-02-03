Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church
31 Chamberlain Avenue
Little Ferry, NJ
View Map
James Richard Cirillo Obituary
James Richard Cirillo

Little Ferry - James Richard Cirillo, of Little Ferry and Wood-Ridge, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 58 years. Local 68 Operating Engineer of West Caldwell, past member of the Little Ferry and Ridgefield Park Board of Education, Little Ferry Zoning Board, and UNICO. James had a passion for cooking and gardening. He was an energetic soul that treasured all things living. Be kind and adopt a pet. If you needed help, James would make every effort to do so. Beloved son of Loretta D. Cirillo (nee Pforr) and the late Anthony Joseph Cirillo. Cherished father of James Francis Cirillo and his loving Priscilla, and the late Mary E. Cirillo who passed away in 2019. Dearest brother of Anthony Cirillo and his wife Monica, Dearest sister of Marianne E. Smith and her husband Stuart, and Jeanne Harvey and her husband David. He also leaves behind Teresa (nee Butler), mother of James and the late Mary, and many loving family and friends. Visitation Wednesday, February 5th from 4 to 8 PM. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park on Thursday at 9:30am the Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church, Little Ferry at 10am. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret of Cortona Parish 31 Chamberlain Avenue Little Ferry, NJ 07643. Vorheesingwersen.com
