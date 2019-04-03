Services
Fair Lawn - James Robert Motto aka 'The Wolf', born November 13, 1943 passed peacefully from this life on March 28, 2019. The son of Sofio James and Mary K. Motto, brother of Richard Michael Motto, James was born in New Britain CT and lived in Syracuse NY before coming to reside in Fair Lawn in 1952. James graduated Fair Lawn High School in 1962 and briefly served in the US Air Force. Before becoming a police officer James worked at Teterboro airport as a mechanic's helper. James became a police officer for the town of Fair Lawn starting December 2 1965. James was briefly married with no children. During James' career in law enforcement, James was a pioneer member for what subsequently became the Narcotics Task Force (badge #11). James was promoted to Detective Sergeant during his career. He worked as a Detective for the majority of his career. One of the notable activities was when he served a search warrant on the NJ home of Frank Lucas as depicted in the movie American Gangster. James was awarded countless commendations for his detective work in apprehending criminals. James enjoyed visiting with students at local public schools to speak with children about the dangers of narcotics. After retirement James enjoyed riding his motorcycle and vacationing in Aruba. There he strengthened US and Dutch ties while exploring the many beaches. James was always of good counsel and perpetually thinking of other's best interests. He was intensely loyal to family and friends, had the highest of integrity, and a soft heart encompassed in a sometimes gruff exterior. James is survived by his nephews Richard James Motto of Saddle Brook NJ and David Louis Motto of Fuquay Varina NC. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to Local 67 PBA.
