James Robert Newman
Ramsey - James Robert Newman, 68, died peacefully on November 14th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He had courageously fought a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Jim was a resident of Ramsey, NJ, for 38 years. He was born in Teaneck, NJ to the late William and Eileen (Fagan) Newman. Jim graduated from Don Bosco Preparatory in 1969 and from Montclair State University in 1973 where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Pathology. He later graduated from Columbia University in 1974 with a Masters in Deaf Education. Jim's professional life was devoted to education, where he spent a majority of his career as the Director of Special Services in Midland Park. He later went on to become principal at both St. Joseph Academy in Bogota and Academy of Our Lady in Glen Rock. He was adored by both his students and staff. Jim was a devout Catholic, second only to a dedicated Irishman. His greatest joy was found in his family. Beloved husband of 46 years to Maryann. Loving father of Meghan Paris and her husband Michael, Ryan and his wife Jen, Kevin and his wife Shera. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin, Timothy, Molly, and Sam Paris, William, Jack and Thomas Newman. Dear brother of Bill (Kathy) and sister Jane (nephews Andrew, Brian and Stephen) and late brother Paul. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Paul RC Church in Ramsey. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of James to Academy of Our Lady in Glen Rock, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com
.