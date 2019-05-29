|
James Russell Atwater, Jr.
Oradell - James Russell Atwater Jr., longtime resident of Oradell, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family and under hospice care on May 23, 2019 at the age of 90. Jim was born in Beverly, Massachusetts. He graduated from Northeastern University with a BS Degree in Accounting/Business Administration; his career later turned him to the computer field; retiring from ABC/Disney in 1993. As an adored patriarch of the family; he is survived by his wife Janet (Ordway) Atwater of 66 years, his brother Richard and partner Christine, his sister in law Marion Ordway, children-Pam and husband Greg, Cindi and husband Jim, and foster son's Marc & Jon and his wife Cathy; grandchildren Lindsey, Kyle, Courtney, Dane; nieces, nephews, and friends, he was the center of the Atwater clan. He was predeceased by his son James R. Atwater III. The family will receive friends and family at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Friday, May 31st from 4-7PM. A memorial Service will be on Saturday, June 1st at 11AM at the Church of the Annunciation, 343 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, followed by a repass at the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Name Medical Center Foundation Hospice Care, 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666 or to the Oradell Public Library, 375 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ.