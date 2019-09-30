|
|
James T. (Jimi) Black
Teaneck - James T. (Jimi) Black , 55, of Teaneck died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Beloved son of Eustacia (nee Laousis) and the late Spiro (2014). Loving brother of Nicholas (Nicky) and his wife Adrienne. Cherished nephew and cousin of Angela Bogris, Jimmy, Vicky, Spiro, George, Spiro Laousis, Demetria, Margie Black, Nicky and Tony. Jimi was a drummer extraordinaire, musician, music teacher and drummer of The Black Angels, NYC band.
Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, October 1st from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ. A Funeral Mass of Christian Orthodox Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony's Orthodox Church, 385 Ivy Lane, Bergenfield, NJ. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the Black family requests that donations be made in Jimi's honor to The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health at johnritterfoundation.org and/or St. Anthony's Orthodox Church, 385 Ivy Lane, Bergenfield, NJ 07621
