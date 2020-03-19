|
James T. Brennan
Ridgewood - James T. Brennan, 78, passed away on St. Patrick's Day. Beloved husband of Mary Louise and father of James Jr., Paul (Nancy) and Lynn, Jim was a creative director at several major advertising agencies in New York, where he handled and brainstormed for many of those agencies' largest clients. Prior to his advertising career, Jim was a comedy writer for The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson at the age of 26. Following his advertising career he was a marketing/public relations executive with Marvel Comics, and was a lifelong inventor in his free time. Jim was cherished by his entire family for his kindness, quick wit, and active interest in their welfare and pursuits. Son of Thomas and Marion, Jim was born in the Chicago suburbs, one of seven children, and is survived by three of them, Tod, Sheila Cleary and Kay Pollard. He will be missed dearly by his six grandchildren, with whom he had a very special bond. Ceremony was private at Feeney Funeral Home in Ridgewood, with a public memorial to be announced at a later date.