James T. Paul
River Edge - James T. Paul, formerly of River Edge, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, after a yearlong battle with cancer on June 15, 2019. Survived by his wife, Bernadette Paul; his children, Kerry Appleton (Randall), Thomas Paul, Erin Turner (Jeffrey), Caitlin Paul (William Zwart); his grandchildren Ava, Rory, Stella, Clayton, Mayzie, Jack and Landon. He was a proud member of the River Edge fire department and was the fire chief in 1981. When they move to New York he worked in heating and cooling. Jim loved to hunt, fish, cook and tinker in his workshop. Jim was a family man. Nothing made him happier than when his family was all under one roof. That was how we spent our last Christmas with him, all together. There will be a private memorial. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Disable Veterans at www.dav.org or the Firefighters Support Foundation at www.ffsupport.org. Also, please visit the obituary section at www.oceancountycremationservice.com