Services
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy
Park Ridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Vandervalk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Vandervalk


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Vandervalk Obituary
James Vandervalk

Hillsdale - James A. Vandervalk passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, May 10, 2019. Visitation hours will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at C.C. Van Emburgh in Ridgewood. Services will be held at Our Lady of Mercy on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 10:30am in Park Ridge, NJ. For full obituary visit www.vanemburgh.com.

In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to the ALS Association, Greater New York Chapter, 42 Broadway, STE 1724, New York, NY 10004; www.als-ny.org.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now