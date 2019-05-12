|
James Vandervalk
Hillsdale - James A. Vandervalk passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, May 10, 2019. Visitation hours will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at C.C. Van Emburgh in Ridgewood. Services will be held at Our Lady of Mercy on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 10:30am in Park Ridge, NJ. For full obituary visit www.vanemburgh.com.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to the ALS Association, Greater New York Chapter, 42 Broadway, STE 1724, New York, NY 10004; www.als-ny.org.