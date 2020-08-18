1/
James VanKruiningen
1947 - 2020
James Van Kruiningen

Cave Creek, AZ - After 72 wonderful years on this earth, James Van Kruiningen passed away on August 13, 2020. Originally from Hawthorne, NJ, Jim was born October 8, 1947 to Engel and Jeanette Van Kruiningen and was a 1966 graduate of Hawthorne High School. Jim joined the Army in 1966 where he served his Country proudly for two years. He married his wife Genevieve in 1970 and they had two sons. Jim and his wife lived in Fair Lawn, NJ until 2010 when they retired to Arizona.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and a proud US Army Veteran. James is survived by his wife Genny, his son James and his wife Nichole, his son Eric and his wife Brenda and his loving grandchildren Morgan and Aidan. He had a passion for his family, friends, classic cars, visiting the local casinos, the beautiful weather in Arizona and always made people around him laugh.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ.

A graveside service with full military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark Street, Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202.

Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
