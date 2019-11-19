|
James Vincent Tricarico
Nutley - James Vincent Tricarico, Beloved Son, Brother, Nephew and Cousin, 33 of Nutley, NJ, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. There will be a memorial visitation held on Thursday, November 21 at the Biondi Funeral Home of Nutley 540 Franklin Avenue from 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. A memorial service in celebration of James' life will be held on Friday, November 22 at Nutley High School, 300 Franklin Avenue from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
James is survived by his beloved parents James and Gail (nee Madsen) Tricarico; his dear brother Christopher; his cherished aunts and uncles Janie (nee Volmer) Pollex, Joseph and Eileen (nee Tricarico) Magarelli, William and Barbara (nee Mescall) Madsen; and his loving cousins Gregory and Kristi (nee Pollex) Noble, Billy and Denise (nee Newell) Madsen, Chris and Laura (nee Madsen) Johnson, Anthony and Nicole (nee Magarelli) Schiavello, and Paul and Christine (nee Madsen) Rodriguez.
James was born in Belleville, NJ and was a lifelong resident of Nutley. He was a Secretarial Aide for Nutley High School and also worked for Nutley ShopRite. Those of you who have visited Nutley High School or the Nutley ShopRite would encounter the "Mayor" as he was called, though he never held office nor aspired to it: his humility, tenacity, compassion and captivating personality allured people.
He is predeceased by his beloved uncle Pasquale Pollex.
Because the town of Nutley had engaged as a village to help raise our child, we request in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James V. Tricarico Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Biondi Funeral Home, 540 Franklin Avenue, Nutley, NJ 07110 for presentation to a deserving Nutley High School student.