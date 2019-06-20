|
|
James W. Mierop "Jim"
Hawthorne - James W. Mierop "Jim" passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of 62. Born in Passaic, he was a long time resident of Hawthorne where he owned Jim Mierop Landscaping for over 40 years. He attended Emergence Church in Totowa and Roxbury. Jim was a season ticket holder to the N.J. Devils, enjoyed camping at Panther Lake Camping Resort and traveling to Greenacres, Florida where he and his wife Cindy maintained a residence. Jim was nicknamed "The Mayor" because he loved talking with people. He is survived by his loving wife Cindy Mierop whom he was married to for 26 years; a daughter Laura Messina, her husband Michael; a son Joshua Mierop; a grandson Michael Messina, Jr.; two sisters: Lynn VanEk, her husband Ed; Lois Belle, her husband James, and a brother Jack Mierop. Jim is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life for Jim will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Emergence Church, 930 Riverview Dr., Building 500, Totowa, NJ 07512. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jim's memory may be made to New City Kids: Paterson, 511 E. 22ndSt., Paterson, NJ 07514(newcitykids.org)
Funeral arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (vpfh.com)