Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Emergence Church
930 Riverview Dr., Building 500
Totowa, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mierop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. "Jim" Mierop


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James W. "Jim" Mierop Obituary
James W. Mierop "Jim"

Hawthorne - James W. Mierop "Jim" passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of 62. Born in Passaic, he was a long time resident of Hawthorne where he owned Jim Mierop Landscaping for over 40 years. He attended Emergence Church in Totowa and Roxbury. Jim was a season ticket holder to the N.J. Devils, enjoyed camping at Panther Lake Camping Resort and traveling to Greenacres, Florida where he and his wife Cindy maintained a residence. Jim was nicknamed "The Mayor" because he loved talking with people. He is survived by his loving wife Cindy Mierop whom he was married to for 26 years; a daughter Laura Messina, her husband Michael; a son Joshua Mierop; a grandson Michael Messina, Jr.; two sisters: Lynn VanEk, her husband Ed; Lois Belle, her husband James, and a brother Jack Mierop. Jim is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life for Jim will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Emergence Church, 930 Riverview Dr., Building 500, Totowa, NJ 07512. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jim's memory may be made to New City Kids: Paterson, 511 E. 22ndSt., Paterson, NJ 07514(newcitykids.org)

Funeral arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (vpfh.com)
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now