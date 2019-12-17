|
James W. Stokes
East Windsor - James W. Stokes, 73, passed away on December 14, 2019 at his residence. Born in Jersey City, James lived in Wood-Ridge for thirty four years before moving to Riviera at East Windsor in 2011.
James served in the United States Air Force and was retired from Merrill Lynch where he worked as a Systems Programmer. He was a parishioner of Nativity of Our Lord RC Church in Monroe. Jim was also active in the East Windsor Senior's and he was an avid fisherman and had a great love of baseball and military history.
Predeceased by his parents, William and Rose Stokes and his sister, Susan Collins; James is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda Russo Stokes, two sons and daughters in law; Patrick and Ashley Stokes and Christopher and Laura Stokes; two grandchildren, Anna and Andrew and two sisters and brothers in law; Maureen and Randy Pease and Terri and Ed Charbanneau.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, December 19th from 4 to 8pm at the Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home, 202 Stockton Street Hightstown NJ 08520. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30am Friday, December 20th at St David the King R.C. Church, 1 New Village Road, Princeton Jct. NJ, 08550. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's memory to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, .