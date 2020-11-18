1/
James W. Von Helms
James W. Von Helms

Hewitt - James W. Von Helms, of Hewitt, NJ, our beloved son, cherished friend, brother, and family member, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Westchester Medical Center, at the age of 65 years. Those who knew Jim, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Jim was the proud owner of Tuxedo Auto Body of Southfields, NY for over 30 years. Jim was an avid car enthusiast and loved fishing and going to Atlantic City. Beloved husband of the late Elisabeth A. (nee Barthelenghi) who died in 2010. Devoted son of James W. Von Helms Sr. and his wife Marie of Monsey, NY. Cherished friend and partner to Lorie Lee of Hewitt. Dearest brother of Debra Von Helms and her partner Bob Waiksnis of New York City and Judy Lucenta and her husband Bill of Newport News, VA. Adored uncle of Billy and Alex. Loving brother in law of Susan Burns and her husband Richard of Haverill, MA, Terry Lindsay and her husband Bill of Warwick, NY and Bernadette Barthelenghi of Wyoming and many nieces and nephews. Prayer service on Friday, November 20th, at 11:00 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, with burial following at Maple Grove Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 - 8 PM. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
NOV
20
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
