James W. Wells Jr.
Pompton Plains - James W. Wells Jr., 90, of Pompton Plains, passed peacefully at home on April 7, 2020.
With the encouragement of his Dad, Jim chose a career in Pharmacy and achieved a Bachelor's of Science degree from Rutgers College of Pharmacy in Newark, NJ. In 1959, Jim opened his own Plains Pharmacy in Wayne, NJ. Over the next thirty five years, Jim, along with the help of dedicated employees and family members, built a successful, independent retail pharmacy.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Thayne; his children, James III and his wife Christine, Helen Moch, William, Christopher, Steven and his wife Abby, Julie Cunningham and her husband Charles, Andrew and his wife Amy; his twenty- two grandchildren; his sister Dolores Peto; as well as many other loving relatives. He was predeceased by his son, Timothy, and his son-in-law Richard Moch.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be privately held for the family. A memorial gathering and Mass will be planned for when social distancing is no longer required.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the of New Jersey would be greatly appreciated.
