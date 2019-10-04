Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Liturgy
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady
Wood-Ridge, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
North Arlington, NJ
James White

James White Obituary
James White

Hasbrouck Heights - James White, 96, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Hugh M. and Isabel White. James was an Army veteran of W.W.II and a member of the V.F.W. Memorial Post 4591 and a member and a former Historian of the James B. Scarr American Legion Post 106 both in Hasbrouck Heights. Before retiring, he was a project manager for the Eggers Group in New York City where he worked for forty years. Beloved husband of Loretta E. (nee Crimmins) White. Devoted father of Mary Westhelle and her husband Robert, Barbara and Beverly White. Dear brother of the late Willard and Grace White. Loving grandfather of Katie Dahlgren, James and Robert T. Westhelle. Cherished great grandfather of six great grandchildren. Funeral Liturgy from the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge on Saturday, October 5th at 10:30 AM. (All to meet at church). Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. No visitation. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com
