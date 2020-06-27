James White
Paterson - Sunrise 2/11/72-6/20/20 Sunset
James (Majesty) White, 48, of Paterson passed away on Sat., June 20, 2020.
Visitation Monday June 29, 2020 11:00 am-12:00 pm at Islamic Burial Services, LLC 279 Roseville Ave. Newark, NJ 07107
Funeral Prayer 12:00 (sharp) at Islamic Burial Services, LLC
Interment 1:30 pm East Ridgelawn Cemetery 255 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.