James White
1972 - 2020
James White

Paterson - Sunrise 2/11/72-6/20/20 Sunset

James (Majesty) White, 48, of Paterson passed away on Sat., June 20, 2020.

Visitation Monday June 29, 2020 11:00 am-12:00 pm at Islamic Burial Services, LLC 279 Roseville Ave. Newark, NJ 07107

Funeral Prayer 12:00 (sharp) at Islamic Burial Services, LLC

Interment 1:30 pm East Ridgelawn Cemetery 255 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
