James "Jim" Wilkinson
Carlstadt - A well-known lifelong resident of Carlstadt and dedicated employee of the Carlstadt DPW for 40 years, retiring as Head Foreman in January 2014. Jim has been recognized by the borough on many occasions throughout his career, most notably for his services during Super Storm Sandy.
Jim was also a committed member of Snipe Boat Club, rising through the ranks as former commodore and resigned as a lifetime member in 2015.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Betty-Jo Wilkinson, his three children Christina Lynn Clarke, Patricia "Patty" Tokarski, Daniel James Wilkinson and their spouses Darren Clarke and Nick Tokarski. He was known as Pop-Pop and Pop to his adoring grandchildren Kyle James Clarke, Tina Marie Clarke, and Kingston James Tokarski. Jim was a hard-working loving family man who will be deeply missed by all. His memory will live on through all those that knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at the Village Green Park located on Broad Street in Carlstadt from 3:00pm-5:00pm. Donations can be made in his honor to Purple Stride Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org
, under Team Wilkinson. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.
May he rest in peace.