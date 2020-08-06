1/1
James "Jim" Wilkinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Wilkinson

Carlstadt - A well-known lifelong resident of Carlstadt and dedicated employee of the Carlstadt DPW for 40 years, retiring as Head Foreman in January 2014. Jim has been recognized by the borough on many occasions throughout his career, most notably for his services during Super Storm Sandy.

Jim was also a committed member of Snipe Boat Club, rising through the ranks as former commodore and resigned as a lifetime member in 2015.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Betty-Jo Wilkinson, his three children Christina Lynn Clarke, Patricia "Patty" Tokarski, Daniel James Wilkinson and their spouses Darren Clarke and Nick Tokarski. He was known as Pop-Pop and Pop to his adoring grandchildren Kyle James Clarke, Tina Marie Clarke, and Kingston James Tokarski. Jim was a hard-working loving family man who will be deeply missed by all. His memory will live on through all those that knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at the Village Green Park located on Broad Street in Carlstadt from 3:00pm-5:00pm. Donations can be made in his honor to Purple Stride Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org, under Team Wilkinson. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.

May he rest in peace.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kimak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved