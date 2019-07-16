|
James "Jimmy Zeke" Zilkowski
Demarest - Jimmy Zeke passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home, after complications from a recent illness. To all who knew him, Jimmy was a kind and generous man with a quick wit and sharp intellect. He never knew a stranger and was mirthful in all situations. He was deeply involved in the world of transportation, driving "Big Rig" eighteen wheelers around the United States and Canada. He worked in rock and roll touring for many years, assuring that the "show must go on " for the likes of Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughn, U2, The Who, Genesis and Phil Collins, Dire Straits, Prince, INXS, Squeeze, Steely Dan, Paul McCartney and many more.
In later years, Jimmy was directly involved with disaster relief and was called in to help with Hurricane Katrina, where he set up a mobile National Guard Center in the heart of New Orleans. He was assigned the task of delivering to several hospitals in Manhattan on 9/11. He was called in to help with flooding in the Dakotas and wildfires in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California. He built a mobile hospital for the United States Public Service during Hurricane Gustave. He was one of the truly invisible and unsung heroes who make our world a better place every day.
Jimmy received numerous awards throughout his life for the outstanding performance and safety record that he accrued during his millions of safe miles driven on the road. He won both second and third place in the New York State Truck driving championships and "Driver of the Year" in the state of Georgia for saving the lives of several young people during a car fire.
He is survived by his daughter Andrea Lynn Dawson, his son William Cody Zilkowski, his mother, Mary MacDonald, his sisters Maryann, Laura and Christel , his brother David, and his long time "love of his life" domestic partner, Carrie Clark.
The viewing will be at The Chapel at Brookside Cemetery, 425 Engle Street, Englewood, New Jersey 07631 between 11 AM and 1 PM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 (201.568.1642). The funeral will follow directly afterward. Donations are requested to the "Best Friends Animal Society". (www.bestfriends.org) and flowers can be sent directly to the Chapel on the 18th.