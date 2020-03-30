|
Jamnu D. Khemani
New Rochelle, NY - Jamnu D. Khemani, originally of Mumbai, India, and longtime resident of Oakland, NJ, husband to his late wife, Maya, loving father of Sharad, Sumeet, and daughter-in-law Reia, grandfather of Isabella, mentor and moral supporter of his beloved extended family and friends, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was 76 years old. Jamnu (also affectionately known as Jim or Jimmy) came to the United States in the early 1970s and, by virtue of hard work, decency and determination, he made from scratch a life of boundless opportunity for his family. He enjoyed a successful career as a systems engineer and loved to cook all flavors of cuisine, to listen to music, to read, and to cheer for the Yankees. He was a pure soul whose enduring persistence and positivity in the face of many challenges was an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of his companionship. And his special way of making people feel better about and more grateful for the things in life that truly matter will never be forgotten. The immediate family held a private service on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home in Ridgewood, NJ. www.vanemburgh.com