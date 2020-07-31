1/
Jan Gres
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan Gres

Clifton - Gres, Jan 97, of Clifton peacefully passed away on July 31, 2020. Jan is survived by his son Mike Gres, and his wife Iwona, grandsons Alex Gres and Michal Kulikowski.

He is predeceased by his wife Joanna (Spiak-Bricki) Gres and daughter Irena Kulikowski.

Jan was brother of Peter Gres of Cedar Grove, Anna Holowko of Canada, Szymon Gres of Poland and the late Helena Luczkowiec.

Jan was born in Florynka, Lemkivschyna, Poland and came to the US in 1977 settling in Jersey City before moving to Clifton in 1991.

He was a machine operator at Servometer Corp. in Cedar Grove for many years. He was a faithful parishioner of Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, and its Senior Club, and a member of the Organization for the Defense of Lemkivschyna.

Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel, 470 Colfax Ave Clifton on Tuesday at 9:15 am then to Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 10:00 am.

Interment at St. Andrew's Cemetery South Bound Brook. Visiting Monday 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Parastas Monday 7:30 www.marrocoos.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved