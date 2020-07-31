Jan Gres
Clifton - Gres, Jan 97, of Clifton peacefully passed away on July 31, 2020. Jan is survived by his son Mike Gres, and his wife Iwona, grandsons Alex Gres and Michal Kulikowski.
He is predeceased by his wife Joanna (Spiak-Bricki) Gres and daughter Irena Kulikowski.
Jan was brother of Peter Gres of Cedar Grove, Anna Holowko of Canada, Szymon Gres of Poland and the late Helena Luczkowiec.
Jan was born in Florynka, Lemkivschyna, Poland and came to the US in 1977 settling in Jersey City before moving to Clifton in 1991.
He was a machine operator at Servometer Corp. in Cedar Grove for many years. He was a faithful parishioner of Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, and its Senior Club, and a member of the Organization for the Defense of Lemkivschyna.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel, 470 Colfax Ave Clifton on Tuesday at 9:15 am then to Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 10:00 am.
Interment at St. Andrew's Cemetery South Bound Brook. Visiting Monday 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Parastas Monday 7:30 www.marrocoos.com