Jana Jasmine Tyler
On the morning of Thursday, April 9th, 2020 Jana Jasmine Tyler passed away peacefully in her sleep from non-COVID related asthma and heart failure at the age of 62 in the comfort of her home. She was born in Boston on September 8th, 1957 to Mimi and Jimmy Tyler. She enjoyed two wonderful careers: first as a performing artist, sharing the stage with legendary artists including Quincy Jones and Lionel Richie, and then as a neo-natal respiratory therapist. In every aspect of her life she lived to uplift others - "taking her outstretched hand and offering it to anyone". She is survived by her friends, her family, and her sons - Ian Straughter and Jared Tyler