Jane A. Blondek
Jane A. Blondek (nee Tkacz) 93, of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of Passaic passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Before retiring, Jane was a purchasing agent for Val Mode Lingerie in New York City. She was a parishioner of Holy Rosary R.C. Church in Passaic and a member of the Holy Rosary Leisure Club. Jane loved to play Bingo and the slots in Atlantic City, spend time with her family and was an avid Yankee fan. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Blondek. Devoted mother of Jean Hoepfner and her husband William, Barbara Piazza and her husband Ben, Patricia Krause and her husband Tom and Kathleen Iorio and her late husband Sam. Loving grandmother of Joseph Piazza, Janice Cupo and her husband Chris, Christine Roman and her husband Jonathan, Karen Piazza and her fiance Joshua DePalma, Steven Hoepfner, Sandra Hoepfner, Laura Krause, Kevin Krause and his wife Lauren and Daniel Iorio. Cherished great grandmother of nine great grandchildren. Jane is predeceased by her twin sister Helen DeMarco and her brothers Walter, Edward, Frank and Robert. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, October 2nd at 10:15 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Holy Rosary R.C. Church 6 Wall Street Passaic at 11:30 AM. Interment following at St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. Visitation Thursday, October 1st from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com