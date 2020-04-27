|
|
Jane "Jayne" Bigsby
Wayne - age 86 passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at Milford Manor, West Milford, NJ after a long battle with dementia. She was born on November 12, 1933 in Lyndhurst, NJ the daughter of Albert and Catherine (Justus) Knollhuff. After graduating from Mountain Lakes High School, NJ Jayne was married to her late husband Robert in 1953 in Colorado. She later lived in Florida and Clifton, NJ before settling in Wayne, NJ where she spent the next 40 years. Upon retiring she and her husband moved to Cape May Court House, NJ. She was a Word Processor for American Cyanamid in Wayne, NJ for many years, but somehow found time for many hobbies and participated in the Wayne Woman's Club, PTO and helped form the Woman's Auxiliary of The Wayne General Hospital. Jayne always loved going down the shore and spent most vacations there with her family. This made it extra special when she was able to retire at the beach. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she loved decorating, shopping for presents and making cookies. She loved her large family and always hosted a giant party for everyone on Labor Day. Jayne is survived by her sons Robert and his wife Rebecca (Chastain), Russell and his wife JoAnn (Kelly); her granddaughters Alyson (Bigsby) Triolo and Carson, grandsons Erik and Devin; great-grandchildren Benjamin and Nina; and her brother and sisters Richard Knollhuff, Sharon Breitweiser and Marlene Haughney. She was predeceased by her husband Robert, and siblings Russell Knollhuff, Robert Knollhuff, Ronald Knollhuff, Dot Young and Alice Stole. Due to the current pandemic there will not be a service at this time. Jayne will be interred at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Arrangements are entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals.