Services
S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
60 North Beverwyck Rd.
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
(973) 335-4700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
60 North Beverwyck Rd.
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
60 North Beverwyck Rd.
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann R.C. Church
Parsippany, NJ
Jane (Corr) Boyle


1927 - 2019
Jane (Corr) Boyle Obituary
Jane (nee Corr) Boyle

Parsippany - Jane (nee Corr) Boyle, 91, formerly of Parsippany, NJ, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, July 21, 2019 at her home in Florida.

Mrs. Boyle was Born August 29, 1927. She graduated from St. Mary Grammar and High School and then from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in May 1948. She later attended Jersey City State University. She was in the last class of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps at the end of World War II.

She started her nursing career as a medical and surgical nurse at Paterson General Hospital. She went on to be a maternity and private duty nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was also a Public Health Nurse for the City of Paterson and a TB nurse for the State of NJ. She ended her career after spending 25 years as a school nurse in the Paterson school system, retiring in 1990.

Mrs. Boyle was a member of St. Joseph's Hospital Nurses Alumni Association, the NJ Teachers Association, the Paterson Education Association, and the Paterson School Nurses Association. She was a member of NARFE and AARP.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, James J. Boyle in 2018. She is survived by two sons, Brian (Pamela) of Fort Meyers, FL, and Kevin (Theresa) of Aberdeen, NJ; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday, July 31, 2-4 & 7-9pm at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Rd., Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 1, 10:00am at St. Ann R.C. Church, Parsippany. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. For further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
