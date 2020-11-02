Jane Braun
Waldwick - Jane Braun passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 95. Born in Passaic, she was a long time resident of Waldwick. Jane was a homemaker who took pride in raising her six children, she loved to read and was a devout catholic. She was a parishioner of St. Luke's church in Ho-Ho-Kus. Jane is predeceased by her husband William and son Gregory. She is survived by her five children William Braun, his wife Peggy; Patricia DeSousa, her husband Richard; Mark Braun, his wife Susan; Donald Braun, his companion Cathy and Marybeth Reinfried, her husband Philip. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Judith Braun. Jane leaves cherished memories to her 11 grandchildren: Katherine, Jillian, Danielle, Lauren, Bryan, Sarah, Erik, Christopher, Robert, Katherine, Alexandra along with 11 Great Grandchildren. The Braun family would like to thank the various care givers to Jane over the years for their love and dedication. A funeral mass for Jane will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Church, 340 Franklin Turnpike, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jane's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 (stjude.org
). Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com
), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff.