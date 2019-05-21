|
Jane C. Sutton
Cambridge - Jane C. (nee Smith) Sutton, 90, of Cambridge, NY, formerly of Clifton, passed away on May 16, 2019. Born in Passaic, Mrs. Sutton resided in Clifton for most of her life. She retired to New York State 12 years ago. Before her retirement, Mrs. Sutton had been employed as a bookkeeper at various firms in the Passaic County area. She was a former member of the Columbiettes of the Regina Mundi Council Knights of Columbus in Clifton.
Survivors include: her beloved husband, Kenneth; her children, Patricia Calabrese and her husband, Thomas of Cambridge, NY and Robert Sutton and his wife, Amy of Clifton, NJ; and two grandchildren.
Private services were held by the family. Arrangements by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton.