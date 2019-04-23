|
|
Jane C. Tuitt
Vorhees - Jane C. Tuitt, age 76, passed away on April 22, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born December 3, 1942 in Edinburgh Scotland to David and Elizabeth Williamson, she lived her childhood years in her beloved Edinburgh. Jean resided in Bergenfield for 45 years before moving to Voorhees to be closer to family. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Peter E. Tuitt. She is also survived by her two daughters Jacqueline A. Erickson and her husband Martin, and Deborah T. Richards and her husband Steve. She is preceded in death by her sister Sadie Cummings. Jean was a long-time employee of Penguin-Putnam publishers. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and she was an avid fan of the New York Red Bulls. She was a big lover of pets and children. Her door was always open to others and her charity extended far beyond her home. Visiting hours are Thursday, April 25th from 9-10:30am at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 S. Washington Ave., Bergenfield, NJ. Church services will be held at 11:00am at South Presbyterian Church 150 W. Church St., Bergenfield, NJ. Interment will be at Brookside Cemetery, Englewood, NJ. Please send a lasting condolence at www.riewertsmemorialhome.com