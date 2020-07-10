1/
Jane E. Gusciora
Jane E. Gusciora, 92, of Clifton, passed away on July 9, 2020. Born in Passaic, she was a resident of Clifton for over 70 years. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Jane was a Payroll Clerk for NJ Bell in Saddle Brook for 20 years, retiring in 1993. Jane was active in many clubs and organizations including the Healthy Bones, Clifton, the Garden Club of Clifton, the SJK Golden Circle, and St. Mary's Senior Link.

Beloved wife for 62 years of the late Thaddeus A. who passed away in 2009. Devoted mother of Mary Jane Mietlowski and her husband William, Kathy Steindler and her husband Barton of Grand Rapids, MI, and Sharon "Bunny" Koribanics and her husband Joseph of Upper Montclair. Loving grandmother of Zachary. Dear sister of the late Sophie Cole.

Funeral Wednesday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Entombment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting Tuesday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. If desired, donations made to the Senior Center of Clifton, Barn C-5, Clifton, NJ 07013, in memory of Jane would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
