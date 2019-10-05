Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Paramus Reformed Church
660 E Glen Ave.
Ridgewood, NJ
Ho-Ho-Kus - MINERLEY, Jane F., 93, of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ passed from this life peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Jane was a devoted wife to the late Berton Minerley, Jr. and mother to two sons, Berton (wife Carolee) and Jay (wife Roberta). Jane had two granddaughters, and four great grandchildren. She was born in Forestville, Connecticut and survived one younger brother and three younger sisters. Jane had 14 nieces and nephews. After marriage to Bert and moving to Jersey City, NJ, she became very active in the Boy Scouts and church groups. Subsequently moving to Emerson. Jane became active in Pioneer Girls and was an avid sewer and collector of dolls. Later, she and Bert moved to Ho-Ho-Kus, becoming members of the Old Paramus Reformed Church of Ridgewood, NJ. Jane was active in Senior Fellowship, Woman's Guild, and Stitchery Club, helping transport shut-in members to services and lending a hand wherever needed. The Stitchery Club supported a Prayer Quilt ministry, providing comfort quilts to those in need. A Memorial service celebrating the lives of both Jane and Bert will be held at the Old Paramus Reformed Church, 660 E Glen Ave. in Ridgewood, NJ, on Saturday, October 26, 11 AM. A repast will follow the service in the Education Building. Memorial contributions can be made in Jane's name to the Women's Guild at Old Paramus Reformed Church. Inurnment for Jane and Bert will be scheduled at Flower Hill Cemetery in North Bergen, NJ at a later date. Becker-Funeralhome.com
