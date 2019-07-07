Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jane (Summers) Fink Obituary
Jane Fink (nee Summers)

Rochelle Park - Jane Fink, (nee Summers), 87, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Before retiring, Jane was an avid part of the Maywood Library Book Discussion Group, and will be remembered for her love of knitting and spending time with family and friends.

Cherished wife of the late Herman Fink and loving mother of Patricia Sylvester. Beloved grandmother to William Sylvester, Jr. and his wife Michelanne, Kimberly Clark and her husband Joseph, Aaron Kota and his wife Dena and Christy Kota. Adored great-grandmother to Logan Kota, Ryleigh Kota and Bryce Kota. Jane is also survived by her loving niece Suzanne Gaddis and her husband Robert and nephew, Russell Q Summers. Jane is predeceased by her daughter, Linda Kota and brother, Russell Q Summers, Jr..

Family will receive friends on Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Private cremation

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Jane's memory may be made to Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation In-Patient Hospice Program, 30 Prospect Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
