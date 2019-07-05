|
|
Jane Getman Jones
Fredon Twp - Jane Getman Jones, 93 of Fredon Twp. passed away peacefully on July 2 in Newton, NJ. Born in Midland Park, NJ in 1926 to Irving and Anna (Van Genderan) Getman, Jane moved to Sussex County when she was 4. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Garfield W. Jones, Jr., her daughter Mary Jane Santin and her husband Bob of Wyckoff, her daughter Joanne Merali, her husband the late Zulfikar Merali of Howell Twp.and by her son William Jones and his wife Fran of Paramus, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A member of the Newton First Presbyterian Church since 1948, Jane was primarily a homemaker who dearly loved her family. She worked part time for many years at Montgomery Ward in Newton. Jane was happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday July 6, 2019 in the First Presbyterian Church of Newton at 12 noon, with a period of visitation prior at the church from 10 to 12 noon. Interment will follow in the
Frankford Plains Cemetery, Frankford Twp.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Janes's memory to the First Presbyterian Church, 54 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860.