Jane Haedrich
Maywood - Haedrich, Jane (nee Gordon), 100 on Sunday, February 23, 2020 of Maywood, NJ for 72 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. (1982). Devoted mother of Janet L. McDowell (Gary W.), William K. Haedrich (Cheryl J.) and Marianne Flower (late Russell H.) Cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Before retiring, she worked in the accounting department of Newberry's in Paramus. Jane was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the Fellowship and Priscilla Guild and the Golden Age all in Maywood. She sang with the Carlstadt Mixed Chorus for over 10 years.
Funeral service on Saturday, February 29 at 10AM at Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood. Burial George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Friday 3 to 7PM. Donations to Zion Lutheran Church, 120 East Pleasant Ave., Maywood or would be appreciated. Visit Trinka-Faustini.com for online condolences and driving directions.