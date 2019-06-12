Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Pearl River, NJ
Montvale - Jane Helen Woodward, 77, of Montvale, NJ passed away at home Thursday, May 2, 2019. Born in Englewood, she was a daughter to the late Frank and Helen (Hebeler) Holmsen. Jane graduated from Pearl River High School, and from Skidmore College of Nursing. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to the late Raymond P. Woodward, Jr. Together they enjoyed travel, and time spent with family. Jane is survived by daughter Karen Woodward, son Raymond P. Woodward, III and wife Kim, and Jill Sneath and husband Edward; Grandchildren Alexandra and Raymond P. Woodward, IV, and Timothy and Katherine Sneath; Sister Sigrid Reedy and husband Steven, and brother Robert Holmsen and wife Julie; and many nieces and nephews that she deeply cared for and loved. Jane had a successful career working as a nurse at Pearl River Hospital, and then as a trainer of staff and development for Spectrum for Living until 2011. Most recently, she volunteered at Valley Hospital in the Oncology Unit and assisted on its board. She also served on the Montvale Board of Health. Jane enjoyed being outside, and gardening. Her other interests included golfing, playing bridge, knitting, and attending the book club. She was a longtime parishioner and sang in the choir at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Pearl River NY.

As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be made to Valley Hospice and Home Care, Paramus, NJ or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com
