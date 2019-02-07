|
|
Jane Henry
Glen Rock -
Henry, Jane nee (Bowen) was born December 11, 1934, to Frances (Koehler) Bowen and Halstead Woodruff Bowen. She grew up in East Rutherford, in a house built by her father on Humboldt Street. Jane attended the Franklin school and East Rutherford High School. She was vice president of the graduating class of 1952, and a member of the National Honor Society. She successfully lobbied for women students' right to take shop classes as well as home economics; this line of trouble-making remained a consistent feature of her character.
Jane worked as a bookkeeper for A.W. Van Winkle and J.F. Henry Chemical Company. In 1962, she married John Francis Henry (1908-1993), and moved to Glen Rock. "Jack" Henry was a widower with three children - Susan, Peter, and Richard. Between 1965 and 1967, Jack and Jane added three more Henrys. Jane was a fun mom, with an apparently magical ability to conjure birthday decorations and cakes when her three small children breathlessly announced that it was the cartoon character Underdog's birthday and could they have a party. She sewed beautiful costumes for Halloween and school plays, cooked delicious three-course meals every night, and volunteered for the Central School PTA. Jane was a founding member of GREEN - the Glen Rock Ecological and Environmental group, and recycling was probably the closest thing she had to a sacred belief.
Jane was never reticent about sharing her many, many opinions; she had a lively interest in politics and music, and was unfailingly generous. In a different age, she would have been a CEO, an attorney, a financier - in our age, she was a mom, a wife, a sister, a friend.
Jane was predeceased by her husband John, brother Robert, and sisters Ruth and Evelyn. She is survived by her children, Barbara (Wolfram Latsch), Thomas (Pirjo Garby), and Christopher (Jennifer Lemke); by her stepchildren, Susan Rasmussen, Peter (Kathryn) Henry, and Richard (Ricki) Henry; by seven grandchildren (Dawn, Michael, Elizabeth, Timothy, Brian, Kevin, and Noah); by fourteen great-grandchildren, and by her nephews William (Denise) Mayer and Bruce (Kim) Murden. A visitation will take place on Saturday February 9th from 12:00-2:00 & 4:00-6:00pm at the C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home 306 E. Ridgewood Ave. Ridgewood. Interment will be private. www.vanemburgh.com