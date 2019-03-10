|
Midland Park - Jane Iannuzzi, 80, of Midland Park, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Born in Paterson, she has been a lifelong resident of Midland Park. Jane was a former member and served as President and secretary of the Midland Park Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her loving husband Sam, her children, Sharon and her husband Jim Giro, Gregg and his wife Debbie and Glenn and his wife Megan. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren Sam, Kaysie, Kristin, Matt, and Joseph. She was predeceased by her mother Alice and her sister Carol. All services are private. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory can be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.