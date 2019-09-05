Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Waldwick United Methodist Church
25 Franklin Turnpike
Waldwick, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Waldwick United Methodist Church
25 Franklin Turnpike
Waldwick, NJ
Jane Ireland Obituary
Jane Ireland

Waldwick - Jane Ireland (nee Sohn), 92, of Waldwick NJ passed away on September 1, 2019 peacefully with family by her side. Jane was the beloved wife of the late Donald E Ireland; Loving Mother of Donald J Ireland and Nancy Strathy and her husband Donald Strathy. Adored Grandmother of Ryan Strathy, Dan Strathy and the late Michael Strathy. She will be missed dearly by her devoted sister Ruth Bendewald, and her many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her late siblings: Diana Dvorin, Pauline Greenhalgh, Thomas Sohn, Louise Facchini, and Irene Lenhard King.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Waldwick United Methodist Church, 25 Franklin Turnpike, Waldwick, NJ 07463 beginning at 1:00 to 2:30pm, with a funeral service to immediately follow at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to the Waldwick United Methodist Church. For more information, please visit www.vpfh.com
