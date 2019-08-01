|
|
Jane M. Miller (nee Hroncich)
Saddle Brook - Jane M. Miller (nee Hroncich), 88, born and raised in West New York, NJ, a long-time resident of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away on July 30, 2019.
Jane was the beloved wife of Walter F. Miller for 67 years; devoted mother to Lisa Miller and her husband Glenn; Jeffrey Miller and his wife Monique; Richard Miller and his wife Kathy; seven loving grandchildren, Matthew, Adam, Jaclyn, Gregory, Brandon, Lauren and Natalie Miller. Jane is predeceased in life by her brothers Rocco (Roy) and Nicholas Hroncich.
Jane was a graduate of Memorial High School, West New York, NJ. She was employed as an administrative assistant for many years, the last firm being Glen Rock Lumber. Jane enjoyed life, traveling, spending time with her family and loved to read. Jane was a member of the Saddle Brook Woman's Club and served as President several times during the 1970's through the 1990's.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4 PM - 8 PM at Kugler Community Home for Funerals, 311 Fifth St., Saddle Brook, NJ. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:30 AM, St. Phillips Church, Saddle Brook, NJ. Interment in Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jane's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or .