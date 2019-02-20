|
|
Jane M. Spencer
Indianapolis, IN - Jane M. Spencer went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 16, 2019, at the age of 85, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Jane worked as a dental assistant for many years for dentists in the Hackensack, NJ area. After leaving the dental field, she worked in the Book Room at First Baptist Church of Hackensack. After the Book Room closed, she worked as an assistant in Hackensack Christian Schools' pre-school program for many years until her retirement in 2002.
In 2017, Jane moved to Indiana to live by her niece. Jane was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Hackensack, New Jersey.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, William and Mary Spencer; her brother, William Spencer; and her sisters, Marjorie Kozlik and Betty Wood.
She is survived by one niece and five nephews; 14 great nieces and nephews; and 18 great, great nieces and nephews.
Jane was a very wonderful aunt and was dearly loved by all her nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. On February 22, 2019. Burial will be in Orchard Hill cemetery in Wanamaker, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the pre-school program at Bergen County Christian Academy, 15 Conklin Place, Hackensack, NJ 07601.