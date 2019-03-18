Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
For more information about
Jane McCambridge
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church
Park Ridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane McCambridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane McCambridge


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane McCambridge Obituary
Jane McCambridge

Park Ridge - Jane McCambridge, 83, of Park Ridge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert. Devoted mother of Kevin and his wife, Toni; Kathleen Jennings and her husband Michael. Dear sister of Elizabeth Congleton. Loving grandmother of Kristen, Emily, Nicole, David and Julia. Great grandmother of Kiernan. Born in Hackensack, she lived in Hillsdale before moving to Park Ridge in 1963. Before starting her family, Jane was a secretary with Fred Myer Co.in Rochelle Park. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Tuesday 4-8 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A funeral mass celebrating Jane's life and faith on Wednesday at 10 am at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, Park Ridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1373 Broad St. Ste 306 Clifton, NJ 07013. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now