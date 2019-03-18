|
Jane McCambridge
Park Ridge - Jane McCambridge, 83, of Park Ridge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert. Devoted mother of Kevin and his wife, Toni; Kathleen Jennings and her husband Michael. Dear sister of Elizabeth Congleton. Loving grandmother of Kristen, Emily, Nicole, David and Julia. Great grandmother of Kiernan. Born in Hackensack, she lived in Hillsdale before moving to Park Ridge in 1963. Before starting her family, Jane was a secretary with Fred Myer Co.in Rochelle Park. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Tuesday 4-8 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A funeral mass celebrating Jane's life and faith on Wednesday at 10 am at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, Park Ridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1373 Broad St. Ste 306 Clifton, NJ 07013. Becker-funeralhome.com