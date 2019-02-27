Services
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
(410) 263-4422
Jane Donohoe
Jane Middleton Donohoe


Annapolis, MD - Jane Middleton Donohoe, 91, died peacefully on February 24, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. Jane was raised in Ridgewood, NJ, a 1945 graduate of Ridgewood HS; she married Patrick J. Donohoe, a 1949 USMA (West Point) graduate. Jane was a devoted Army wife and loving mother to six children; she had 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be in Annapolis, MD on March 2, 2019. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneral home.com.
