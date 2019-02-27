|
|
Jane Middleton Donohoe
Annapolis, MD - Jane Middleton Donohoe, 91, died peacefully on February 24, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. Jane was raised in Ridgewood, NJ, a 1945 graduate of Ridgewood HS; she married Patrick J. Donohoe, a 1949 USMA (West Point) graduate. Jane was a devoted Army wife and loving mother to six children; she had 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be in Annapolis, MD on March 2, 2019. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
