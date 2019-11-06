|
|
Jane Miller
Wyckoff - Jane Miller passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and cherished neighbor, Trish, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 86. Born in Pancake, PA, she was a longtime resident of Wyckoff. She and her husband Ron lived abroad and in four different states while he served in the U.S. Air Force. They settled in Wyckoff in 1966. Jane was a devoted wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. Her passions were traveling, skiing, tennis, cooking, gardening, and spending time with their longtime friends. But most of all, Jane was dedicated to her husband, children, and grandchildren, supporting them in every way.
Jane obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Business from Penn State and was formerly a Deacon at the Westside Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood.
She is predeceased by her dear son David S. Miller and is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Ronald D. Miller; son Ronald D. Miller, Jr.; daughter Susan E. Miller; three grandchildren: Ryan, Mackenzie and Casey and two sisters: Dolores "Sis" and Naomi.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. with a funeral service commencing at 5:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. Interment will be private. Contributions in Jane's memory may be made to the Center for Food Action, 90 Ridge Rd., Mahwah, NJ 07430.