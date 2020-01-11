Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Jane Moran Obituary
Jane Moran

Pequannock - Jane Moran, 82, of Pequannock, died Friday, January 10, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jack Moran; her daughters, Donna Jacobsen, Ann Grabkowski and her husband James, and Jean Messineo and her husband Michael; her brothers, Joseph, Rosario and Santo Cerminaro; her grandchildren, Gina Cadwell and her husband Michael, Tyler Grabkowski , and Brandon Grabkowski; her great-granddaughter, Callie Cadwell; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

The family will receive visitors from 10-11 am Friday, January 17 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Pompton Plains. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 am, also at the church. Cremation will be private. The M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains, is in charge of arrangements. www.scanlanfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations to in Jane's memory would be greatly appreciated by the Moran family.
