Jane Parmer
Tenafly - Jane Parmer, 98, born in Millersville, PA passed away on March 16, 2020 at the Tapestry House in Alpharetta, GA. She was the widow of William (Bill) Walter Parmer. Jane and Bill were married in Houston, TX in 1943 and then she and Bill (in the service at the time) were transferred to Lincoln, NE. Before moving to Tenafly in 1947 they resided in Dumont for several years. Before moving to GA she resided in Tenafly just under 70 years. Jane is survived by son Wayne William Parmer and wife Julie, daughter Martha Parmer Reid and her husband Andrew, Randy Parmer and wife Marian. She had 3 grandchildren, Travis Reid and wife Ann, Jane Reid Sylvester and husband Drew and Jennifer Parmer Heath. Jane had nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers and five sisters, and her son Thomas Parmer in 2014. Jane was a long time devoted member of The Presbyterian Church at Tenafly and served as a deacon, Chairman of the family night suppers, Sunday school teacher, and former director of the Junior Choir at that time consisting of 52 members. Her most recent service was the Handbell director for 15 years. She was gifted by God with the ability to play the piano by ear when printed music was not available. With that ability she enjoyed playing at Nursing Homes when residents would request a song and she would find a way to fulfill the request. In addition, she was a member of the Women's Club of Tenafly, served on the Senior Center board, drove for meals on wheels and was a Lifetime Member of the Tenafly Nature Center. She treasured her lasting friendships and her service to the church. Private arrangement by Barrett Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at The Presbyterian Church at Tenafly on a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to or The Deacons Fund at the church would make her smile. Check should be made out to The Presbyterian Church at Tenafly with a notation DEACONS FUND.