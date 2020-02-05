|
Jane R. Russell
Rutherford - Jane R. Russell (nee Good) passed away on February 4, 2020. She was 71. Born in Glasgow Scotland she lived in Kearny before moving to Rutherford in 1976. Visiting will be on Sunday February 9, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral home 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Her funeral service will be that same afternoon at 5:00 p.m. and private cremation will follow.
Jane was the loving wife of John T. Russell, and beloved mother of Jason C. Russell and Michael J. Russell (Patricia). Sister of Evelyn Walker and Marilyn Adamczyk. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Emily, Thomas and Lachlan. In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to .